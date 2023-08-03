PDP mocks APC over choice of National Chairman

John Alechenu, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party, (PDP), has mocked the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, over its choice of former Kano State Governor, Umar Ganduje, as acting National Chairman.

National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, in a statement in Abuja, on Thursday, knocked the APC for choosing a person he described as “ethically challenged.” as chairman.

Ologunagba said, “The choice of Dr. Ganduje by the APC as its National Chairman, in spite of all allegations against him in the public domain, further confirms that the APC is a cesspit of corruption.

“It also underscores APC’s impunity and insensitivity to the demands of honesty, integrity and moral rectitude required of public office holders.”