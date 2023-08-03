PDP kicks over Benue Commissioner nominees

By Peter Duru

Makurdi—The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Benue State has accused the Governor Hyacinth Alia of committing an impeachment offence by failing to send a list of Commissioner nominees to the State Assembly within his 60 days in office in contravention of Section 147 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended by the Fifth Alteration No. 23 of 2023).

The opposition party in a statement issued Wednesday by its State Publicity Secretary, Bemgba Iortyom, pointed out that the Governor had allegedly deceived Benue people when he claimed he sent a list of nominees to the Speaker of the State Assembly which the Speaker did not make public as was the practice.

The party noted that “the Governor is under mandatory obligation of law to submit names of nominees for screening and confirmation as commissioners to be appointed into his cabinet within 60 days of his taking oath of office.

“However, he failed to adhere to this requirement of law and, rather on deadline day, July 27, 2023 the Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Hyacinth Dajoh, read to members of the House at plenary a letter and purported same to have come from the governor in respect of a list of nominees for appointment as Commissioners into his cabinet, but the Speaker had declined making known those nominees.

“Speaker Dajoh had said that the identities of those ‘Ghost Nominees’ of Mr. Governor will be made known at some later date, but to this day they remain unknown to the people, neither is there any semblance of a screening exercise to be done for them.”

The PDP also alleged that the Governor had been runing the affairs of the state as a sole administrator “and has also arbitrarily placed under lock and key the bank accounts of the entire structure of government in the state, thereby grounding the day to day running of MDAs.

“And the PDP is aware that Governor Alia opens those accounts of government to make financial withdrawals as he deems fit and closes them back again, in the fashion of running government under emergency law in time of war.”

The opposition party on the strength of development queried the Governor’s willful violation of the law and whether he “can at his discretion choose to constitute his cabinet outside of the 60 days limit as required by law.”

The party also raised a poser on “whether his failure or refusal to submit a list of Commissioner nominees to the state Assembly for screening and confirmation within 60 days as required under the aforementioned law gives him the leeway to run a one-man show administration in the course of which he is approving sums of expenditure above the spending limit permitted his office under law.

According to the opposition party, “this is a government which, running without a cabinet, has been stumbling from one administrative blunder to another resulting in selective payments of wages to workers under a system of arbitrary deductions from the payments made to those lucky enough to be paid, demotions and outright sacking of workers under the nebulous categorisation of those sacked as “Ghost Workers.”.

The party insisted that what is happening in the state under the present administration was unacceptable assuring that “it will take all necessary lawful action to challenge and hold this government to account.”