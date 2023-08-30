PDP has no right to discpline me for being in Tinubu’s govt – Wike

Wike

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike has said he remains a member of the PDP despite being in the APC government of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Wike said this on Wednesday as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today when he was asked if he was still a member of the opposition party.

“Party is just a vehicle. I campaigned for Tinubu during the elections and I’m not here to do party. I’m here to help President Tinubu achieve his renewed hope agenda” Wike said

He further said he does not regret his decision and said no member of the PDP is capable of discplining him over anti-party activities.

Wike said he should instead discpline the PDP for going against the rotation agreement in the PDP’s constitution.