PDP decries invasion, killings in Opu-Nembe-Bayelsa State

…accuses APC of complicity

…urges IGP to invite Sylva for questioning

John Alechenu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has raised alarm over armed attacks targeted at its supporters and residents of Opu-Nembe Community of Bayelsa State, by uniformed thugs suspected to be members of the opposition All Progressives Congress, APC.

National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, raised the alarm at a media briefing, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

He said, “We have called you today to alert Nigerians and the International community of the All Progressives Congress (APC) resort to violent attacks on communities in Bayelsa State for rejecting its candidate in the November 11, 2023 Governorship election, the immediate past Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva.

“The PDP in the strongest term condemns the invasion, killing and maiming of innocent citizens in Bayelsa State communities particularly Opu-Nembe in Nembe Local Government Area by thugs allegedly recruited, sponsored and armed by Chief Timipre Sylva.

“It is clear that the intension of the APC in this invasion and killing in Nembe is to intimidate and instill fear in the people so as to prevent them from freely exercising their democratic right to vote a governor of their choice, having realized that there is no way their candidate, Chief Timipre Silva, can win in a peaceful, free and fair election in Bayelsa State.

“The PDP is alarmed by pictorial and video evidence of the gruesome murder of promising Nembe youths including the only son of a widow by the APC thugs allegedly led by one Kojo Sam, who on February 15, 2023, killed three youths in the bid to subdue the community for openly expressing their rejection of Chief Sylva for neglecting and allegedly unleashing violence on their communities over the years.”

Ologunagba further said, “Reports in the public domain have it that the thugs are usually lodged in a hotel allegedly owned by Chief Timipre Sylva’s ally from where the assailants periodically launch gun attacks on the communities for rejecting the APC.

“Nigerians have already seen the videos of Opu-Nembe women crying, protesting the invasion and killings in the community by the thugs while insisting on their resolve not to support Chief Timipre Sylva for allegedly unleashing terror on their community at every election circle.

“This recourse to violence is reported to be a consisted pattern by Chief Sylva who was alleged to have engaged in such heinous activity in previous elections in Bayelsa State including the 2019 governorship election when similar violence was allegedly unleashed by his thugs on the peace-loving people of Nembe with the connivance of certain high-ranking security operatives.

“We ask, what manner of desperation will lead an individual to resort to killing his own kinsmen for rejecting him and his bid for an illusory political ambition?

“The PDP is gravely disturbed by the reported connivance of certain security operatives in these attacks on Nembe.”

According to him, the PDP is particularly concerned about the report that these thugs adorn military attires to carry out their evil deeds as evidenced in the video of one of the thugs, Telimoye Awululu, who was captured wearing military uniform.

He alleged that only recently, a policeman and a Civil Defence personnel were reportedly arrested at a military checkpoint in Otakeme in Ogbia Local Government of the State allegedly accompanying armed men to Nembe.

The PDP Spokesman equally said, “There are already allegations in the public space that some high-ranking police personnel are aiding this reprehensible scheme to use violence to forcefully gain control of Opu-Nembe so as to grant the APC the ground to massively rig the November 11, 2023 governorship election in the area.

“Chief Timipre Sylva ought to have realized that he is fighting a lost battle as no amount of violence can subdue the Will of the people of Opu-Nembe and Bayelsa State in general to massively vote for Governor Douye Diri who remains a bastion of hope and development in Bayesla State and for which he has earned the sobriquet of the “Miracle Governor”.

“Bayelsans are firmly behind Governor Diri and they are able, ready and willing to resist the APC by overwhelmingly voting for him and defending their votes to the very end. On this resolve, there is no going back.

“The PDP therefore, in very strong terms cautions Chief Timipre Sylva to stop pushing his kinsmen, the people of Opu-Nembe to the wall and taking their peaceful and law-abiding disposition as a sign of weakness or cowardice.

“Our Party calls on the Inspector General of Police to immediately wade into the situation in Nembe and indeed Bayelsa State. The IGP should as a matter of urgency, launch an investigation into the alleged connivance of certain police officials in the invasion and killing in Opu-Nembe.

“The PDP also urges the IGP to invite Chief Timipre Sylva for questioning as well as investigate the petitions already filed to his office by the people of Nembe with the view to apprehending the thugs and killers who unleashed mayhem on the community recently.

“In any case, the PDP counsels Chief Timipre Sylva to note that it is not too late for him to withdraw from the race having clearly read the handwriting of his rejection and imminent defeat ahead of the November 11, 2023 governorship election in Bayelsa State.

“The PDP charges the people of Bayelsa State and especially the courageous people of Opu-Nembe to remain calm but at alert in their resolve to resist the APC and its candidate, and ensure that their State remains safe and continue to prosper under Governor Douye Diri and the PDP.”