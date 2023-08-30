PDP chieftain hails President Tinubu on reconstitution of NDDC board

President Bola Tinubu has been hailed for reconstitution of the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, especially in the appointment of Ebie Chiedu, former Secretary to the Delta State Government, as the Chairman of the board of the Commission.

The appreciation was given by comrade and chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Engr Elijah Ologe.

Ologe, who was former Chairman of Delta State Universal Basic Education Board, Asaba, was reacting to the announcement of the new board of the NDDC as contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

He described the appointment of Ebie and Monday Igbuya, the Delta State representative on the Commission as square pegs in square holes and assured that the duo in concert with other members of the board would bring about the needed expectations of the region.

He further thanked President Tinubu for his broad mind and wide range political spectrum that has enabled him to look not only in the direction of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Ologe said Tinubu was giving opportunities to other political parties’ faithful to serve in his government in various capacities and, thereby, encouraging an all-inclusive government for the overall economic growth and political stability of the nation.

Ologe reassured that the new appointees would not disappoint the people but use their wealth of experience in public service to skillfully man the oars of the Commission for record success that would be tangible and measurable in the lives and infrastructural development of people and communities of the Niger Delta region.