PDP chieftain accuses opposition of stoking Obaseki-Shaibu feud

Obaseki and Philip

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in Edo North, Chief Moses Aimiomode has accused opposition elements in the state of stoking the feud between the state Governor, Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, in a bid to further diminish the fortunes of the party in the Northern Senatorial District.

While he lamented that the conflict seems to be escalating into a full-blown crisis casting a dark shadow over the political landscape of the state, Aimiomode noted that the crisis is the handiwork of those who feel that the deputy governor is the reason why they have not benefited from a government they worked to enthrone.

The crisis between the two leaders reached a crescendo last Friday when the governor accused his deputy of trying to stage a coup against him after the deputy secured an interlocutory injunction restraining the governor, the House of Assembly, security agencies, and others from initiating impeachment proceedings against him.

The governor, through some of his supporters, had also accused the deputy governor of being responsible for the crisis and failure of the PDP in the state in recent times.

However, Chief Aimiomode stated that the deputy governor was not the cause of the failure of PDP to win House of Assembly seats in Edo North, but instead attributed the situation to the absence of the legacy group -Dan Orbih, Pascal Ogbomeh, and others- as well as the influence of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole who he said is loved by his people and even in Obaseki’s Edo South.

The Chieftain noted that these factors were responsible for the loss of seats in the House of Assembly election, coupled with the fact that some of the persons fueling the present crisis were among those who worked against the party in the last election but have now chosen to use the deputy governor as a scapegoat.

He said; “Governor, even those you are appointing as Commissioners today joined in voting against our party and ruining the chances of success but today you are empowering them within Edo North as against those who stood firm for the party alongside side your deputy”, he noted.

The PDP chieftain noted that the exclusion of the deputy governor from the affairs of the PDP in Edo North will further affect the party negatively, especially as the state prepares for a major election in 2024.

According to him, the deputy governor, today, remains the only face of PDP in Edo North and his exclusion will be to the advantage of the APC which already has a strong presence in the area.

“Governor Obaseki should know by now that his deputy governor is an asset to him and the party. He is not a general that stays at home and commands his officers to go to war. He is a general that stays in front and leads his soldiers to the battleground. Even if you don’t want him to succeed you in office as most governors in the Southern part of the country are, there are ways you can cleverly frustrate his efforts without embarrassing him”, he stated.

He reminded the governor of how his deputy played a great role to ensure his political survival when Comrade Oshiomhole planned to humiliate him, noting that in doing this, the deputy governor offended his kinsman while ensuring that the governor was saved from being disgraced.

He called on the governor and his supporters to listen to the voice of well-meaning Nigerians who have called on them to embrace dialogue as a way out of the present crisis with his deputy, who has always seen him as an elder brother.

Chief Aimiomode said that those drumming and clapping for the crisis were not doing so in the interest of the governor or his deputy, nor for the PDP and the state but are actively doing so as a preparation for the eventual takeover of the state by the APC.