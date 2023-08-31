Patrick Doyle slams Burnaboy, says he’s undeserving of being labelled ‘great’

By Ayobami Okerinde

Veteran Nollywood actor, Patrick Doyle, has slammed Grammy-winning singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burnaboy, saying the singer does not deserve all the credit he gets.

Doyle stated in a post on social media that Burnaboy does not deserve the credit for recent feats in Nigerian music, adding that the ‘last last’ crooner has done ‘nothing’ to be described as great.

He said, “The credit for the feats that appear to be puffing the likes of Burna Boy up have to be properly ascribed to the greats who cleared the thorny paths that have created pathways for his likes to walk through practically effortlessly.

“Burna Boy has not by himself done anything that can be remotely described as great. He and his peers are recipients of the labours of heroes past. They need to be humble and respectful of their diligent and truly pioneering predecessors.

“Great artistes like SunnyAde, Fela Anikulapo, Majek Fashek , I, k. Dairo and a galaxy of others who paved the way from the 60s, to the 2000s. Greatness and great feats don’t exist in a vacuum.

“Let us not contribute to the creation of an arrogant and obnoxious monster.” Patrick Doyle noted.

Burnaboy in a recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in New York, claimed that most Nigerian songs lack ‘substance.’

His words, “90 percent of them (Nigerian musicians) have no real life experiences which is why most of Nigerian music or African music or Afrobeats as people call it, is mostly about nothing, literally nothing.

“There is no substance to it — like, nobody is talking about anything in it. it is just a great time. It’s an amazing time. But at the end of the day, life is not an amazing time. No matter how nice of a time you are having now or you had at some point or you plan to have, you are still going to face life.”