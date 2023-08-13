Pastor Taiwo Odukoya’s church holds Sunday service amid mourning

Late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya

Fountain of Life Church on Sunday held a ervice as the church continues to mourn the passing of its founding pastor, Taiwo Odukoya.

Pastor Odukoya passed away on August 7 in the United States aged 67.

The Church had on Friday invited the general public to join them in Sunday service while making it known that there will be no onsite or online children’s church.

A member of the church and prominent entrepreneur, Ibukun Awosika took to her Instagram account to share a video of the choir singing during the service.

In the caption, she described the service as ‘beautiful’ while recalling how the late Pastor Odukoya raised them to be a house of worship under any circumstances.

She also expressed gratitude to founder of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), Bishop Mike Okonkwo for standing by the church.

She wrote, “The glorious choir of the fountain of life church in the service today as THE CHURCH MARCHES ON!! We were raised by our pastor as a house of WORSHIP unto the Lord no matter what we see. Beautiful service. Awesome presence of God. A massive Thank you to our grand father in the Lord Bishop Mike Okonkwo. Thank you for standing with us. God bless you.”