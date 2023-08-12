Pastor Taiwo Odukoya’s church announces his funeral arrangement

Late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya

The Fountain of Life Church has announced the funeral arrangement of the late founder, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya.

The church shared the e-flier of the funeral arrangement on its Facebook page, on Friday, for the events to hold in two days.

While a service of songs holds in Odukoya’s honour on Friday, September 8, the funeral service will hold on Saturday, September 9.

Both events would take place at the church headquarters located in the Ilupeju area of Lagos State.

Ahead of its Sunday service, the church has announced that only one service will be held by 9:00 am, and there will be no onsite or online children’s church.

Odukoya died in the United States, according to the church on August 7 at the age of 67.