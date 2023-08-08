Pastor Taiwo Odukoya: Times and Life of Fountain of Life Church founder

The founder of Fountain of Life Church, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, died on Monday in the United States, according to the church statement on Tuesday.

Here are key moments of the late pastor:

Taiwo Odukoya was born on 15 June 1956 in the city of Kaduna, northern Nigeria.

He graduated from the University of Ibadan, where he held a degree in petroleum engineering in 1981.

As a petroleum engineer, he started work at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in April 1982 after the compulsory one-year National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) scheme.

In 1980, Odukoya met Bimbo Williams at the University of Ibadan and the two began a relationship that led to their marriage in 1984.

Taiwo and Bimbo Odukoya co-founded The Fountain of Life Church in 1992 and the marriage produced three children.

The Church has several missions in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Switzerland, Kenya, Equatorial Guinea, the Republic of Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, the Republic of Benin, and Togo.

On 10 December 2005, Bimbo Odukoya, along with 102 other people, died on the crashed Sosoliso Airlines Flight 1145.

On 5 January 2010, five years later, Taiwo Odukoya got married again to Rosemary Simangele Zulu from South Africa and the union produced two boys.

In 2014, nine years after the death of his first wife, Odukoya readdressed the matter of the plane crash that made him a widower. He claimed that pastors are well advised to use private jets: such aircraft better facilitate pastoral ministry and are a safer means of travel than commercial flights.

In November 2021, Odukoya lost his second wife to cancer.

Odukoya proclaimed a firm belief in the role of the church in the community and expresses it through several outreach projects including a hospital, an orphanage, a school for destitute children, a farm, a water project which offers boreholes at strategic locations for people who have no access to clean and portable water and a skill acquisition and entrepreneurial institute for the less privileged.

On April 19, 1997, Taiwo Odukoya established Discovery for Men and Discovery for Women, non-denominational outreaches to men and women designed to help them maximize their potential.

These outreaches reach out to hundreds of thousands of men and women annually through quarterly rallies, mentorship programs, and a vocational center to equip them with technical and practical life skills.