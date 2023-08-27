Passport: Treat Nigerians with respect, FG orders immigration service

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Federal Government has pledged its commitment to revolutionizing passport processing, ordering the Nigeria Immigration Service NIS to begin to treat applicants with utmost respect in all its passport offices including those outside the country.

In a video broadcast at the weekend, Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo who reaffirmed his commitment to executing the “Renewed Hope Agenda” of President Bola Tinubu, said the ministry’s component of the agenda is a transformative plan aimed at revamping immigration services, correctional service, and other crucial areas within the ministry.

While laying out his comprehensive vision for reforming key sectors under the Ministry of Interior, Hon. Tunji-Ojo emphasized that his focus would be on ensuring that government’s promises translate into meaningful action, making positive impact on the lives of Nigerians.

“We wish to appreciate Mr President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for the opportunity of service.

“We will do all that we can, all that are within our capacity, to ensure that we do not disappoint him, in terms of the implementation of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“I assure Nigerians of our desire to proceed with reforms in our immigration service, such that Nigerians can be treated with respect, and that we get to unbuckle all bottlenecks of passport collections —and see other issues associated with immigration services in general, are under control”, he stated.

On the Correctional Service, he noted that his administration would see towards alleviating congestions in custodial centres as well as providing inmates with the opportunity for rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

“I also would like to give assurance that under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we would do everything humanly possible to reform our custodial centres, such as the decongestion of those centres —of course, with beaming life, and hope we’d groom inmates and help inmates to ensure proper re-integration into the society.”

Also, commenting on proposed reforms for the fire service, Dr Tunji-Ojo emphasized the urgency of enhancing response times to emergencies.

“We would do everything within our power as a ministry to ensure that there are key reforms in our fire service centers, turn around the response time of our fire service to under fifteen minutes.”

On prioritizing the protection of national assets and facilities, the minister pledged to ensure the effective protection of national infrastructure by the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC.

“We will ensure that in terms of protection of national infrastructures- beautiful national infrastructure, the Nigerian civil defence should please respond to ensuring that our beautiful national infrastructures are well protected.

“We would also like to assure Nigerians that under my leadership in the ministry of interior would not rest on our promise of taking a clue from the zeal, determination, and commitment of the President, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we would ensure that the renewed hope finds its foot in the ministry of interior, and Nigerians will be proud of this administration,” the minister assured.

He said his commitment to improving immigration services, correctional facilities, emergency response, and infrastructure protection reflects the administration’s vision for a more secure, efficient, and prosperous Nigeria.