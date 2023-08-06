Parthian Partners’ CEO appraises impact of BVN on Nigerian fintech sector

BVN

By Nkiruka Nnorom

The Group Managing Director of Parthian Partners, Oluseye Olusoga, has attributed the growth in the Fintech sector, in part, to the deployment of Bank Verification Number (BVN) by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

He shared this insight at the Nigeria Fintech Forum in Lagos, saying that BVN has also helped to revolutionise financial inclusion in Nigeria.

Participating in a panel session themed “Nigerian Fintech So Far: Assessing Trends, Opportunities & Obstacles,” Olusoga emphasized that financial inclusion and FinTech growth in Nigeria have been greatly influenced by three factors including mobile phones, data, and BVN.

According to him, “BVN literally transformed the FinTech sector, from the KYC perspective to fraud prevention techniques. A lot of FinTechs can only do what they do today because of the existence of BVN.

“However, the same BVN has become the cause of a lot of Fintech’s headaches on the flipside. For instance, the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) overnight comes up with a new policy that says everyone must have this thing called ‘iGree.’ While it could be argued that it is in line with data protection practices and so on, it could potentially turn into a nightmare for FinTechs depending on how it is implemented.”

Olusoga stressed the importance of including Fintech practitioners in regulatory discussions before policies are changed to shape the landscape and promote financial inclusion.

He cited practical examples where BVN could play a significant role in tracking digital footprints for online purchases and payments made through Fintech apps and using them to determine if individuals are paying appropriate taxes.

Addressing the issue of the National Identification Number (NIN), he believes that BVN already solves the same problem, and efforts should be coordinated to avoid duplication.

“Since NIN was implemented after BVN and BVN seems to be working just fine, we should not waste resources trying to create something that already exists,” Olusoga said.

Looking towards the future of the Nigerian FinTech sector, Olusoga highlighted the significance of policy and regulation and emphasized the need for collaboration between practitioners and policymakers to enable innovations like wallet systems that facilitate easy and quick money transfers.

He said, “There are lots of things we still do in Nigeria that are a bit archaic, but it all boils down to policy, regulation, and collaboration. If people are willing to work together then a lot of the frictions that we currently see in Nigeria will disappear.”

Regarding future trends, he pointed out that Artificial Intelligence (AI) will play a crucial role in reducing fraud and developing better products.

“AI can analyse behavioural patterns and detect anomalies, thus improving fraud detection.

“Additionally, the more AI is trained with digital footprints, the better it can design customised products for customers,” he said.