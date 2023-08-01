Panic as residents discover three lifeless bodies in Rivers

By Davies Iheamnachor

There was palpable panic in parts of Rivers State as residents discovered three lifeless bodies, two males and a female at two different locations in Port Harcourt.

Two dead males were seen around Obiri-Ikwerre area of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area while the female was found around Road 1, Royal Estate, Rumuaghorlu in the same LGA.

Residents of the areas were thrown into panic following the discoveries, as they question the reason for the deaths between Friday and Sunday.

Whereas the lifeless bodies at Obiri-Ikwerre were found Friday, according to sources, the remains of the female were discovered Sunday in front of an uncompleted building close to Anti-Cultism Police Post.

Mr. Christopher (surname withheld) disclosed that one of the bodies on Obiri-Ikwerre looked like that of a lunatic, while the other looked like one who was ran over by a hit-and-run driver.

The source stated that the female body believed to have died the same night was dumped in front of an uncompleted building without the notice of the special command resident in the area.

He said: “Only this week we saw three dead bodies, two of them at Obiri-Ikwerre, while one is at SARS road. It is scary to see that people die of whatever cause and they are dumped by the road side.”

When contacted, yesterday, the Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, A Superintendent of Police, said the body of the woman at Royal Estate is suspected to have been crushed by a hit-and-run driver.

Iringe-Koko said: “It is a suspected case of hit and run. But the police are already investigating the development to know actually what happened.”