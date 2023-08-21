Pan-Atlantic University’s Institute of Humanities holds annual conference

Pan-Atlantic University’s Institute of Humanities, Lagos, will hold its annual conference on the theme: “Envisioning Education through a Human Dignity Lens: Opportunities and Challenges in a Developing Nation”.

According to a release by Dr Ogunyemi on behalf of the Conference Planning Committee, it is a half-day event that will be held entirely online via Microsoft Teams platform on Thursday, August 31, from 10a.m.-2p.m.

The statement added that the conference “is a unique opportunity to enrich ourselves and our work through dialogues … and it forms a part of a continuous training experience for educators.

“There are no registration fees, but participants are advised to register for the conference as soon as possible as there are limited spaces available.”

The Institute noted that quality education is the fourth of the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, adopted by various developing countries to improve the quality life of citizens.

Hence, “Holistic education includes raising awareness about human dignity.”

Therefore, “Fostering respect for the dignity of every member of the human species is a task that can enrich the educational system in developing nations.

“Increased appreciation of the value of human life backed, by actions that promote human flourishing can relieve human suffering.

“In exploring the wealth of contributions that each young mind can make to the development of their society, one can glimpse the urgency of enriching academic learning with knowledge and practices that promote holistic approaches to human flourishing rooted in the dignity of each person.

“The Institute of Humanities 2023 conference focuses on human dignity in education. We bring together outstanding scholars from Africa and beyond to contribute to dialogues regarding a promotion of the common good in developing nations.”