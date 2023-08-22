Palliatives not solution to food insecurity – Gov Zulum

Gov Zulum

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE Governor of Borno State, Prof Babagana Zulum, Monday, asserted that the current palliative measures rolled out by President Bola Tinubu will not solve problem of food insecurity, and other challenges.

Zulum made the assertion in a remark during the assumption of office by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security and Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari and Senator Aliyu Abdullahi respectively.

He said: “It is clear that palliatives will never solve our problems because these are shorter terms solutions, we must look for medium and longer-term solutions that would address insecurity, food insecurity in Nigeria.

“Therefore, the only alternative we have is to invest in commercial agriculture, modern agriculture, irrigated agriculture, green technology, emerging technology, harvesting rain water, and among others.

“That is the only solution. Our population is growing in quick geometric direction while our food supply is dwindling, and unless something is quickly done we will never get rid of these problems.

“Therefore, it is my sincere hope that the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, and the Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security and indeed the technocrats that are here to put heads together with a view of repositioning the nation’s industry.”

He also added that with the vast arable land Nigeria has with enough water bodies therefore he wish to see the Ministry takes the challenge to ensure food security including availability of food in terms of quantity and quality.