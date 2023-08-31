Palliatives: Distribution won’t be a party affair, Ondo govt assures

— We’ve received N2b out of N5b promised by Federal govt

— Palliatives not looted, distribution to start soon

Ondo state government said that it has received N2b out of the N5b promised to state to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal by the federal government.

It also said that the distribution of food items will not be a party affair.

The state Commissioner for Finance and Chairman, Palliative Strategy and Implementation Committee, Mr. Wale Akinterinwa, said in Akure that the state has received 5700 bags of rice from the federal government but would be distributing about 12000 bags of rice.

Akinterinwa said that a special Committee was set up made up of all spectrum of the society to avoid the distribution becoming a political party affair.

The commissioner, who led other members of the committee to inspect warehouses housing the palliatives, said that adequate security has been provided around the warehouses.

He denied that the warehouses were not looted and that the items would soon be distributed to vulnerable members of the society.

According to him, “We are here to inspect foodstuff that we intend to give to the vulnerable masses. We have gone round warehouses to ensure the food stuff are in good condition. We will share them very soon.

“The Federal Government gave us 5700 bags of rice. The state has bought more than that. We will start sharing very soon.

“We put together a committee at the local government level. We have good representation that cuts across the spectrum of the society.

“We have gotten N2bn and we hoped that they will give us the balance. They sent maize to us but we received little amount of maize and we hoped to get the balance.

“The distribution will not be a party affair. That is why we put up the committee. We have the CAN and Muslim representative.

“We will be distributing about 12000 bags of rice. We are also giving out packaged food items besides the rice. The packaged food consist of four different local food items.

Akinterinwa said that “The inputs for farmers are ready. We have power tillers, pesticides, tricycles to help move farm harvests to cities. We hope it will tackle food crisis and bring down prices if the yields are good. We have supported the farmers to get certain things they need.