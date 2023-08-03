Palliatives: Agric commodities’ stakeholders urge Tinubu on management of N200b for agric value chains

…. demand drastic reduction in the cost of governance

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

AS Nigerians eagerly await measures to cushion the impact of subsidy removal on Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, agric commodities stakeholders under the auspices of the National Agricultural Commodities Projects, NACP, Wednesday, urged President Bola Tinubu, on judicious use and management of N200 billion allocated to various agricultural value chains as palliative to have a lasting impact on food production, accessibility and affordability.

Speaking on the address of Tinubu to the nation on Tuesday, during a media conference in Abuja, the President Maize Association of Nigeria, MAAN/ Lead Partner, NACP, Dr Bello Abubakar Annur, said the President needs to involve the various commodities’ associations in making sure the money is adequately used for the purpose and not to allow those who do not understand the sector to handle it and at the end no meaningful impact is made.

Annur who spoke on behalf of the other commodity associations and farmers commended the President’s address to the nation and explanation on various palliative measures and how they intend to be executed to reduce impact of subsidy removal.

He said: “The President described the plan to spend the N500 billion ($652 million) package to boost the economy by easing transportation costs, boosting manufacturing, and enhancing food supply. It will also provide conditional grants to at least a million small businesses. To ensure affordable food prices, it is good that strategic reserves of grains will be released to households, and support for agriculture, including farmland cultivation, will be a priority.

“These plans demonstrate that the President is listening to Nigerians. The NACP supports the short and immediate terms efforts to ensure staple foods are available and affordable.

“The Group request that the planned release of 200,000 Metric Tonnes of grains from strategic reserves to households across the 36 States and FCT, to moderate prices, should include the leadership of NACP for easy access and equitable distribution to our teeming members, who constitute the bulk of the target beneficiaries.

“NACP should also be part of the distribution of 225,000 metric tonnes of fertilizer, seedlings and other inputs to farmers, in order to ensure proper targeted so as to assure productive achievement of our food security agenda.

“The focus on improving food production by supporting cultivation of 500,000 hectares of farmland and all-year-round farming practice is a welcome initiative.

“NACP suggests that N200 billion out of the N500 billion approved by the National Assembly should be managed by a special team involving the entire Agricultural Value Chain to avoid the mistakes of previous administrations.

“Multi-stakeholder involvement in funds management and disbursement would ensure synergy and collective operations to the mutual benefit of all involved and the nation at large.”

Meanwhile, on the N50 billion dedicated fund for the cultivation of 150,000 hectares of rice and maize, and N50 billion for the cultivation of 100,000 hectares of wheat and cassava, he said, “We suggest the setting up of an implementation committee, membership of which shall include the National Presidents of the four priority commodities. The committee’s task will be to immediately design the strategy that will help to mop the unsold produce in the rural areas and turn them into local food derivatives.

“Further activities will kick start upon completion of the committee’s tasks, the timeline for which shall be 8 weeks. During this time, the following would have been done: Identification of states and local government areas where the project will commence.

“Mapping and capturing participants,in cluster form, through digitalization; Creating Input redemption centres in the local government areas.

“Recapitalize Bank of Agriculture (BoA) to work with commercial banks for the smooth running of the programme; Facilitating cottage Industries in the farming communities to mitigate wastage and gluts during harvest; Setting up a strong security network between the Agro Rangers and local vigilantes and the Police as may be approved by the National Security Adviser.

“Provision of the logistics that will include vehicles, funds to upgrade existing processing factories and other requirements The fund mentioned above should be 70 per cent Grant and 30% Loan and the PFIs through the CBN not like previous programs create unnecessary bottlenecks that will hinder easy access of the fund timely.”

Meanwhile, they also said there is a need now for all tiers of government to cut the cost of governance and utilize available resources for the betterment of Nigerians, and not to continue in frivolities that encourage corruption.

“As we commend the Government’s courage in enacting these series of policies and measures, we call on all states and LGCs to emulate the Federal Government of Nigeria and replicate similar initiatives in their various catchment areas, especially now that Federal allocations to all tiers of Government have improved greatly. We also trust that Governments – all levels, would be courageous enough to cut the cost of governance.

“This will demonstrate to Nigerians that the leaders share in the sufferings and sacrifices of the people. The perks available to public office holders are so enormous that it is difficult for the average Nigerian to understand why they suffer so much and those in leadership are unaffected. We urge Mr. President to do the needful, and we expect further announcements on the measure to cut the cost of governance”, they pointed.

However, the stakeholders also pointed out that the President needs to really focus on insecurity, which has greatly affected and impacted food production, “As mentioned earlier, Security has not been given sufficient attention in the President’s pronouncements yet. It is also of utmost importance to deal with the issue of insecurity because, without security, there can be no prosperity. If the issue of insecurity is not adequately dealt with, the implementation of these strategies could be in jeopardy.

“In reality, it is inevitable that we suffer some pain for these reforms to successfully bear the required fruits. We all want a better and brighter future for Nigeria. So, let those knowledgeable about the farmers challenges run the programme and we assure you of a positive results at the end of the programme.”