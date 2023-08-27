Palliative: PDP condemns Gov Alia’s arrest of member over social media post

…insists Alia running State as sole administrator, appropriating funds at will

….PDP must desist from misinforming public – APC

By Peter Duru

The Benue State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has condemned the arrests of its member and social media influencer, Paul Gerger on the alleged orders of Governor Hyacinth Alia.

Speaking to the media, shortly after visiting Mr. Gerger at the State Police Headquarters in Makurdi, where he was detained for an alleged defamatory publication on social media against the Governor, the State Publicity Secretary of the party, Bemgba Iortyom stated that the PDP member was detained following a post he recently made alleging that the Governor had misappropriated the N2billion palliative from the Federal Government.

The Publicity Secretary expressed surprise that the “Governor has the time to go to the police on an issue that ordinarily should be considered as civil in nature because you are looking at a case of a citizen haven written in public space questioning the application of public funds and the Governor instituted a petition to arrest and prosecute the young man.

“We find this very surprising and now they say he (the Governor) is in Kigali, Rwanda, no one in this state was informed by Governor Alia that he is going to Kigali. Who has he left the governance of the State in his hands? We do not know. This Governor has all the time to frolick about while Benue State is bleeding.

“Insecurity, poverty are at endemic level yet he has the time to arrest Paul Gerger. We as a party, because he is part of PDP, we are not taking this lying down. We will resist impunity, authoritarianism, political witchhunt and this persecution that has been the badge of the Alia Government or regime in Benue State.

“We are exploring all legal means at our disposal not just to ensure that the young man get justice served to him but whatever right that has been infringed upon is appropriately redeemed.”

Continuing, Iortyom said: “As the spokesperson of the PDP in the State and also, my status as Barrister at equity, I understand what is permitted to me by law and what is not. So, I do my job which is civil and constitutional in line with what the law permits me. To that extent, I have no reason whatsoever to fear.

“In any case, it is clearly my understanding and I’m proud of it. The PDP has remain the compass by which the APC in the State conduct its affair.

“Talking about the palliative, if we had not raised the alarm that there were fears that these palliatives were going to be mismanaged, then he would not have even seen a reason to come out and say anything about the same palliatives and by the time he came out, he only validated and confirmed our fears that as of a fact, he has misappropriated the palliatives already.

“He has gone ahead to dispense money through an approach that is not recognized by law. That is corruption and financial crime and we will not stop to question these misdeed, misdemeanor and act of Alia sole administratorship of Benue State.

“Our duty is to the people of this state and the Federal Republic of Nigeria upon which we took oath of office, of which I took oath to discharge my duty as the spokesperson of the PDP and to that extent, I do not have to watch my back.

“The petition warranting the arrest and detention of a PDP member social media influencer was from the Chambers of Mnyim and the content states clearly that they are the under the explicit briefs of the Governor of Benue State to the effect requesting the Commissioner of Police to arrest and prosecute him for haven written in a social media post alleging that Governor Alia has misappropriated the N2billion palliative for the people of the State.

“So, he felt that has injured and maligned him in the eyes of the people and on the basis of that, he is aggrieved and asked the police to arrest and prosecute the young man.

“We are surprised why he has not approached the court which would be faster for him to get justice if actually justice is what he is looking for but he has decided to go through the police.

“The Police have denied the young bail and by Monday, he would have been held in detention for 72 hours which is against his fundamental human rights. We will be looking at that aspect when we approach the court to seek justice for the young man who has been so arrested.”

Reacting, the State Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr. Dan Ihomun urged Benue PDP to desist from misforming the public on the activities of the APC led government.

According to him “APC in Benue state is open to criticism that is aimed at sharpening governance but PDP shouldn’t use that opportunity to misinform the people. If you do such you will be called to account.

“The government respects the media and the principles of freedom of speech but of course where your freedom of speech ends another person’s right begins from there. “Anyone working for the PDP must be ready to face the music when they go wrong. We should know that criticism must be constructive and factual and not destructive.”