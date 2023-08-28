Palliative: Osun govt begins distribution Tuesday, receives N2bn

Gov Adeleke

Shina Abubakar

Osun State Government has disclosed that its committee on palliative will on Tuesday commence the distribution of rice it received from the federal government as palliative to the people of the state.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi on Monday, he said the palliative sharing committee made of religious, political and labour leaders, has finalised mode of sharing the palliative across the various segments.

According to the release, beneficiaries will begin to receive the rice palliatives according to the time-table prepared to capture everyone and the distribution will commence immediately after the Palliative Committee meets tomorrow morning.

“The total number of the subsidized rice palliatives that will be distributed tomorrow is 5,700: three thousand 50kg from the first batch of palliatives, and Two thousand seven hundred 50kg bags of rice from the 14,000 second batch.”

“Similarly, Osun state has received 2-billion naira out of the 5-billion naira palliative money earmarked for the state by the Federal government.

“The template and modalities of payment will be made by the Palliative Committee at the forthcoming meeting.

“As the distribution and collection of the rice palliatives begins, we urge our people to be orderly, and as a government we assure everyone that the palliatives given to the state by the Federal government will get to the target beneficiaries across the state”, the statement added.