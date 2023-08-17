Palliative: Don’t let hunger kill Osun people, distribute FG’s rice, APC tells Adeleke

Gov Adeleke

We are waiting for last batch to arrive – Govt

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has charged the Governor Ademola Adeleke-led administration to distribute rice given the state by the federal government as palliative to the people.

The party added that the governor should not allow the people die of hunger while the rice and other food items meant to cushion economic hardship rot away in storage.

A statement issued by the party Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal and made available to newsmen by Kola Olabisi on Thursday, said the party is disturbed that the state government has refused to distribute the rice delivered to it by the federal government after twelve days.

“Is Governor Adeleke waiting for the people of the state to die of hunger before he deems it fit to make the palliatives available to serve its purpose at the right time?

“All genuine stakeholders in the Osun State project should plead with Adeleke to release the rice palliatives sent to the state by the Federal Government to get to the needy on time as the purpose for sending it down is not to be locked up in a hidden warehouse in the state.

“The diversion of the rice palliatives by the state government as it is being touted by some concerned discerning minds in the state would have a debilitating effect on the image of the reigning state government.

“Again, if the news spreading like a wild fire across the state that Adeleke is trying to play a fast one on the palliatives from Abuja by inscribing ‘Imole De Rice’ on it is anything to go by, it shall be resisted by all legal means.”

Reacting, the state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, while acknowledging that the state government had received 2400 bags of rice, he added that it is not hoarding it but waiting to receive the remaining consignment before distributing it.

“Governor Ademola Adeleke is a passionate and accountable governor who will never hurt or deprive the citizenry of its palliative. The governor is concerned about the welfare of the populace, and will not fail in its delivery.

“Cushioning the effect of the subsidy is a necessity, our government will not withhold what belongs to the citizenry from them. The rice palliatives will be distributed as soon as the last tranche comes into the state by today or tomorrow”, he said.