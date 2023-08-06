Ozonna Soludo back to spotlight with ‘Take it slow’ hit

Nigerian-born, London-raised singer-songwriter and biological son of Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State, Ozonna has bounced back to the spotlight with a golden offering for the warmer months ‘Take it Slow’.

Ozonna is well-versed in the art of musical rhetoric. Armed with a new take on infectious pop productions and a signature velvety vocal cadence, the unique talent’s growing catalogue has seen millions of streams since his arrival onto the scene in 2014.

‘Take It slow’ manifests as an upbeat, dreamy composition demanding groovy sax, tantalising guitar riffs and creative ear candy complemented by an effortlessly intoxicating topline.

‘Take It Slow’ is a soothing and dreamy track with a beautiful blend of afro, jazz and amapiano elements creating a sexy dance vibe perfect for the summer.”

Ozonna is one of the most original artistes to come out of Nigeria, he simply surpasses imitation.