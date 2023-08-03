Ozekhome petitions EFCC, others over infractions in Ogun Gov’ship Election

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Prof. Mike A. A. Ozekhome, has submitted petitions to key anti-corruption agencies in Nigeria, namely the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), seeking urgent investigation and potential prosecution in relation to alleged electoral infractions during the Ogun State Governorship Election held on March 18, 2023.

In the petitions addressed to the heads of these agencies, Prof. Mike Ozekhome, acting on behalf of the Human Rights Writers Association (HURIWA), a prominent non-governmental organization advocating for human rights and electoral integrity, has raised serious concerns about the conduct of the election and its impact on the democratic process. The petitions focus on the alleged involvement of Superflux International Ltd, a security printing company in the election process.

The petitions allege that Superflux, a company accredited by the Central Bank of Nigeria and other central banks in West Africa for security printing, was contracted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to print ballot papers for the election.

However, according to the petitions, there are indications that Superflux may have printed excess ballot papers beyond the official requirement for the election. These additional ballot papers are believed to have been used to manipulate the election outcome in favor of the incumbent Governor, Dapo Abiodun.

The three anti-corruption agencies have been called upon to take swift action to address these allegations and ensure that the rule of law and democratic principles are upheld.