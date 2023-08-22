Oyetola ‘ll drive Marine Ministry agenda successfully — Oyebamiji

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola has been described as a man with adequate capacity to drive the federal government agenda for the Ministry successfully.

This was stated by the former Commissioner for Finance under Oyetola-led administration in Osun state, Bola Oyebamiji in a statement he personally made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Tuesday.

He said Oyetola, being a seasoned financial expert coupled with his successful track record while he was governor has all it takes to deliver beyond the expectations of President Bola Tinubu.

It reads “Oyetola, is someone I have been working closely with for about eleven years now. I can tell you that President Bola Tinubu has definitely put a round peg in a round hole. Oyetola will deliver more than the President’s expectations of him. My boss that I know is going to surpass his expected target.

“He did it as the Governor of Osun State. The records are there for anyone to check, he managed the economy of the State such that accountability and transparency became institutionalised in all Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government.

“During his time as Governor, he believed in a State that works for all classes of people with adequate physical and social infrastructure to support industry, and where there is abundant economic prosperity for all.

“Oyetola is a patriotic, nationalistic, resourceful, creative and disciplined administrator. He is a workaholic, a team player, a silent achiever, a consummate politician, a paragon of transformation and a unique leader.

“You can see the way he implemented the pillars of his government which include economic growth and development, infrastructural development, human capital development, environmental sustainability and security with diligence, commitment and responsibility”.