Oyetola assumes office, vows to boost economy

…says blue economy worth over $1.5 trillion globally

…promises positive change, lasting legacy for generations to come

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

MINISTER of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola has officially assumed office, outlining his vision for a thriving blue economy sector that prioritizes sustainability, innovation, and economic growth.

Oyetola, who said this at his maiden news conference held in the Ministry of Transportation, on Monday, also acknowledged the abundance of marine resources that exist within the coastal region and emphasized the need to fully harness them for economic gains.

The minister announced that at the global level Blue Economy is estimated at more than 1.5 trillion dollars annually, urging stakeholders to seize the opportunity and become a significant player in the industry.

Oyetola also called for collaboration and teamwork among all stakeholders and agencies, adding that teamwork would help maximize the benefits of Nigeria’s vast coastal resources.

He added that part of his vision is to ensure that inland rivers, lakes, and waterways are well utilized, both in terms of cargo shipment and passenger transportation.

He said: “I strongly believe in the power of collaboration, and dedication to service. The collaborative effort of a group to achieve a common goal can only be efficient and effective through team work. This is why I crave your indulgence that we must work as a team to deliver on our mandate. Let us work together to find innovative solutions to the challenges we face, ensuring that our oceans and marine life are safe, reliable, and sustainable.

“Our oceans cover more than two-thirds of our planet’s surface, holding the key to sustainable economic growth, environmental preservation, and technological innovation. As we look ahead, my vision is rooted in the responsible management and utilisation of our marine resources to benefit not only our economy but also the health of our planet.

“Experts say the Blue Economy is estimated to be worth more than 1.5 trillion Dollars per year globally. Therefore, given our size as a country and considering the size of our blue economy, we should be a significant player in this sector, so as to contribute immensely to the revenue generation of our country and also provide jobs for the unemployed.

“We must come up with practicable ways of ensuring that our inland rivers, lakes, and waterways are well utilised, both in terms of cargo shipment and passenger transportation. And this can be done by embarking on a holistic dredging campaign for most of our strategically important inland waterways so as to make them navigable for the passage of goods and people.

“We equally have a duty to promote better inter-agency cooperation and coordination between the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, the Nigerian Ports Authority, and the Nigerian Inland Waterways Authority.

“We must seize this opportunity to create positive change, leaving a lasting legacy for generations to come. I appreciate your dedication, and I look forward to working alongside each of you in the pursuit of a better Nigeria.”

On her part, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation/Marine and Blue Economy, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, while stating that water has a lot of untapped resources pledged to support the vision of the new minister.

Vanguard reports that Oyetola resumed office in the company of his wife, Mrs. Kafayat Oyetola, some Chief Executive Officers of Agencies under the ministry, and former cabinet members from Osun state.