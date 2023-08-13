Oyebanji suspends Chieftaincy Commissioner over indiscipline

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has given the newly inaugurated Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Home Affairs, Olaiya Atibioke, two weeks suspension.

The suspension came on the heels a of Atibioke’s unauthorised departure from the venue of the three-day retreat for members of the State Executive Council and Permanent Secretaries held at Bishop Adetiloye Hall, Trade Fair Complex, Ado-Ekiti on Saturday.

Atibioke, in a statement signed by the Special Adviser (Media) to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode, had left the venue of the retreat without permission.

He was nowhere to be found when commissioners were called upon to sign the performance charter.

Governor Oyebanji had sat through all the sessions of the three- day retreat which commenced on Thursday. He had, in the course of his presentation, reiterated the administration’s zero tolerance for indiscipline and poor performance.