Oyebanji inaugurates additional 19 Commissioners, 14 advisers

…wants them to hit the ground running

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State on Tuesday inaugurated 19 additional commissioners and 14 special advisers, with a charge “to hit the ground running.”

Oyebanji urged them to be dedicated, diligent and be committed to the actualisation of his administration’s six-point agenda.

He also advised them to demonstrate the highest level of decorum and self-respect and embrace transparency as their watchword.

His words: “I therefore want to call on you to see this appointment as a rare privilege and a huge opportunity to serve our people with all your abilities. God has found you favoured to have been called upon at a time like this. I therefore demand total dedication to duty, diligence and commitment to the actualisation of our Six Pillars which is our social contract with Ekitikete.

“You must hit the ground running. Therefore, you will be expected to connect and synergise with the existing platforms and persons to ensure that you are aligned with the principle and practice of our administration.

“In the meantime, you should acquaint yourself with the manifesto that earned us the mandate of the good people of Ekiti State, and to understand the direction of policies and programmes of the administration. The task ahead is a daunting one but our resolve must be unwavering.

“Let me also reiterate that this Government has total aversion to corruption and indiscipline. You are expected to demonstrate the highest level of personal decorum and self-respect. You are also advised to avoid anything that can embarrass the Government in anyway, just as you must make probity and transparency your watchwords. Above all, I urge you to show kindness and generosity to other but avoid greed and aggrandizement.”

They include: Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Mr Ebenezer Boluwade; Ministry of Budget, Economic Planning and Performance Management, Mr Oyeniyi Adebayo; Ministry of Information, Rt. Hon. Olatunbosun Taiwo;

Ministry of Works, Mr Adesola Adebayo; Ministry of Transportation, Mr Ajobiewe Kolawole Kehinde; Ministry of Education, Dr Mrs Kofoworola Aderiye; Ministry of Local Government Affairs, Chief Folorunso Olabode; Ministry of Youth Development, Mr Adebayo Gold Adesola; Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, Chief Mrs Tosin Aluko.

Others are; Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Peju Babafemi; Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs Tayo Adeola; Ministry of Capacity Development and Training, Prof. Patrick Tedela; Ministry of Innovation, Science and Digital Economy, Mr Seun Fakuade; Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment, Mr Fasae Kayode Omotayo;

Ministry of Rural and Community Development, Mr Awe Abimbola Olufemi; Ministry of Special Duties, Otunba Dolamu Adeniyi; Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Prof. Ojo Bakare; Ministry of Regional Development and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Dr Kareem Makanjuola Akande; Ministry of Chieftainncy and Home Affairs, Mr Atibioke Ojo Olaiya.

The Special Advisers are: Hon Tade Aluko, State Capital Development Authority; Mr Gboyega Oloniyo, Bureau of Housing and Mortgage Development; Hon Gbenga Agbeyo, Office of Human Capital Development and Allied Matters; Chief (Mrs) Kemi Olaleye, Gender Empowerment and Mobilization; Hon Abiola Olowokeere, Legislative Affairs.

Others are; Hon Femi Ajayi, Independent Project Monitoring Office; Hon (Mrs) Yemisi Ayokunle, Social Investment Programmes; Mrs Oluremi Ajayi Babington, Rural Mobilization; Mrs Adetoun Agboola, Special Education and Social Inclusion; Dr Ekundayo John Moyo, Office of Transformation and Service Delivery; Mr Ayeni Odunayo Adeola, Governance; Mr Niyi Idowu, Legal Matters; Mr Akinyele Olatunji Sunday; Business Development and Dr Azeez Mayowa Akeem, Tertiary Education.