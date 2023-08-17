Owen Farrell’s red card overturned, set to face Ireland at Rugby world cup

England captain Owen Farrell has seen his red card against Wales overturned, and he is now eligible to play against Ireland in the Rugby World Cup in September.

During England’s comeback victory over France at Twickenham last Saturday, Farrell was sent off for a high tackle in which his shoulder caught Taine Basham in the head.

The card was reversed for the 31-year-old at a video disciplinary hearing on Tuesday because Jamie George had pushed Basham prior to being struck, which was a mitigating circumstance.

Following the hearing, it was determined that George’s involvement in the contact area caused a “late change in dynamics” that “brought about a sudden and significant change in direction from the ball carrier.”

The all-Australian panel determined that Farrell, who was anticipated to receive a mid-range sanction of a six-week suspension, should have received only a sin-binning.

It now means that Farrell is free to participate in England’s final two exhibition games and, barring any additional violations, the entirety of his team’s World Cup campaign.