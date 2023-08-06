Over sixty youths storm Enugu for lawn tennis tournament

By Chinedu Adonu

Not less than sixty youths from the South East and South South regions have stormed Enugu state for the 6th edition of the tournament.

The tournament tagged, Prince Victor Uwakwe Under 15 and 21 Regional Tennis Tournament kicked off inside the Enugu Sports Club Tennis court.

The tournament features both male and female in each category with 40 male and 20 female.

In his opening speech, the sponsor, Prince Victor Uwakwe said that the tournament was organised to harness the budding talents from the grassroots and greater exposure to the quality engagements of children on tennis skills.

Uwakwe who was represented by Mr Lawrence Molokwu said that the discipline and capability of the players will be tested adding that the tournament offers opportunity for the young players to build a rich regimen of experience which will serve as a pedestal for greater attainment in the future.

“It is my belief that focus and discipline achieved in sports rubs off in other parts of your life. It gives you a more robust trajectory in the ladder of success.

“Winning the prize is wonderful but it is more important to understanding the lessons learnt in the journey all the way.

“The tournament has been evolving over the years and this year, we are glad to have our sister states join us, we want to engage and build with them as we are brothers and sisters.

“We hope they have a memorable experience with us. We hope to always improve and enrich the quality of the tournament to a better and worthy experience,”he said

in his remark, the chairman of the Enugu Sports Club Sir Victor Atuonwu welcomed everybody and reiterated the club’s commitment to sports development in the state.

He noted that the club has sports facilities was built to ensure that sports strive in the state.

The captain of tennis department of Sports Club John Ekeocha said that the tournament is for the youths between the age of 15 and 21 and wished that there are people to take the programme to the next level.

He advised the participant to take the event serious and make life out of it as the programme has provided opportunity for them to take their talent to the next level.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youths and Sports, Mr Chuka Ezike expressed happiness for identifying with such function and to know that some individuals are sponsoring such sports within the state.

He advised the organisers to continue the good work and called on the participants to take the game as their ambition in life to ensure that they play it at the highest level.

Ezike said that the Ministry of Youths and Sports are ready to partner with any philanthropist who wished to give back to the society through sport and to give the youths base for a good living.