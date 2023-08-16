Over 3,000 IDPs, others empowered with skills in Plateau

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Over 3,000 people mostly women in the internally displaced persons camps in the Mangu local government area, and others from the Pankshin local government area both in the Central zone of Plateau State have been trained in digital marketing as well as other entrepreneurial skills to enable them to engage in gainful economic activities.

Recall that about 80,000 people have been estimated to be displaced across 11 camps in the Mangu local government area as their homes and means of livelihood were destroyed by those who attacked and displaced them.

To empower the displaced persons and the other beneficiaries, the Senator representing Plateau Central, Diket Plang engaged the Ligne Group of Company with the supervision of the Federal Polytechnic, Ukana, Akwa Ibom State to train the selected number and empower them to step down the training to others so they can engage in legitimate business and earn income.

Senator Plang who was in the camp to encourage the people not to lose hope also disclosed that apart from other support given, about N48 million has been disbursed to empower the people.

Speaking at Mangu while unveiling the empowerment programme, Senator Plang expressed sadness that Mangu, one of the most peaceful and accommodating local government areas in Plateau State, with very industrious people are made to face the recent unfortunate situation which has left a devastating blow to not just the people of the local government area but Nigeria as a whole.

He consoled the people and told them that the empowerment programme was to enable them to cope with the financial burden they are having as he promised to continue to offer support wherever he could to make them bounce back to their feet.

According to him, “The killing was a big surprise considering the prevailing peaceful atmosphere in Mangu before the unfortunate development, the people are naturally peaceful, there are people from all walks of life in Mangu… In the first phase of the programme, no fewer than 3,000 people, mostly women, will benefit, and a cross-section of them will be trained in one vocation or another to enable them to adjust to life after the traumatic experience of the unfortunate incident in the local government.

“My heart is with you, I will not abandon my constituency, the mandate you gave me to represent you at the Senate will not be abused because of the trust you have in me. Among those who contested for this seat, you chose to go for the least likely candidate, which is me. I will always remain grateful and therefore will not disappoint you. It is necessary that those elected into political offices need to be closer to their people in times like this because they sacrificed for us to be elected.

“The crisis has a devastating impact not just on the people of the immediate community but on the general population of Nigeria. We don’t pray for this kind of thing to happen again, but as the representative of the people, I will stand by you in this very difficult time. With the project of today, over 3,000 people will be credited with a certain amount of money; what will be disbursed will be about N48 million.

“This is a critical moment to get people involved in various entrepreneurial ventures, to acquire basic skills capable of making them drivers and triggers of economic revolutions. The empowerment programme involves digital marketing and production of other basic amenities such as soap, and detergent among others in both Mangu and Pankshin local government areas of the State…”

Meanwhile, Newton Anderson who represented the Company assured of giving the beneficiaries the relevant information that would help them in their respective businesses.