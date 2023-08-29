Over 120 Rtd, serving military generals to converge in Ilorin for 3rd golf tournament.

By Demola Akinyemi

No fewer than 120 retired and serving military generals will converge in the ancient town of Ilorin, Kwara state capital, on Thursday for the 3rd Golf &Tour Kitty Group tournament.



The event will be held from August 31 to September 2, 2023, at the Ilorin Golf Club in Ilorin, the state capital.

According to a press statement issued in Ilorin on Monday and made available to Vanguard Correspondent by one of the organisers of the event, Dr Edward Akingbade, the former Corps Marshall of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, will also co-host the event.

The statement stated that the event is scheduled to mark the 3rd quarter tour of the distinguished, prestigious, and illustrious Golf Kitty Group.

Though a self-sustaining group, the statement added that “Dr Akingbade intends to use the opportunity to showcase the recreational potentials of the ancient city of Ilorin”.

Akingbade therefore urged the members to be fully prepared and supportive in order to make the event memorable.