Over 100 terrorists massacred in power struggle, infighting

…Boko Haram Captures 60 ISWAP Fighters

…As 3 Commanders, 78 BHT and family members surrender to troops of MNJTF in Monguno

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

More than 100 terrorists belonging to terrorist group of the Islamic State, West Africa Province (ISWAP) and the Bomo Haram terrorist group have been massacred in the last 7 days as a result of infighting and power struggle between the two groups in the Lake Chad Basin areas, Intelligence sources have revealed.

This is just as another 60 members of the ISWAP group were said to been captured by the Boko Haram group aftermath of the fighting.

However, following intensive air and ground assault on the hideouts, and enclaves of the terrorists bases in the Sambisa forest and Lake Chad fringes, three (3) BHT Commanders and 78 fighters along with members of their families have surrendered to troops of the Multi-national Joint Task Force in Monguno.

A Counter Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad, Zagazola Makama confirmed the killings which claimed over 100 lives from both sides within the last 7 days.

Sources said that “the Boko Haram Buduma factions which had an upper hand against the ISWAP in the recent turn of events successfully captured most of the enclaves of ISWAP forcing them to take refuge in more fortified hideouts in the axis of Kukawa and Madayi and Kwatan Mota.

“Their recent upper hand against the ISWAP was achieved due to the fact that some aggrieved ISWAP fighters had left the group to join forces with the Boko Haram Buduma Faction.

“Both groups are taking advantage of their strengths and weaknesses to attack each other. In most cases they attacked everybody in sight including women and children in the absence of their targets.

“A total of 78 more Boko Haram terrorists and their family members surrendered to the troops of Sector 3 Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) Operation Hadin Kai in Monguno Local Government Area of Borno State, in the past few days

Sources said they surrendered due to the sustained onslaught on their hideouts by troops as well as the raging infighting with ISWAP.

In the same vein, “On Aug 13, 2023, Boko Haram faction intercepted about 60 ISWAP terrorists including three key Commanders, Abubakar Saddiq, Abou Maimuna and Malam Idris on their way to Damasak.

These captives were later taken to an underground prison cell at KWATAN MOTA close to Dogon Chukwu where they were held as Prisoners of War.