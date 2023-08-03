Our policies are for Nigerians, not to punish people — Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu says the policies of his administration are in the best interest of Nigerians and not to punish people.

Tinubu said this in an address at the 12th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday in Abuja.

“Nigeria is going through some issues and I have sufficiently addressed them in my broadcast; we will face it squarely to re-engineer the economy of this country.

“We must find a way to satisfy the yearnings of the common man and we must ensure that all the policies we roll out work for the common man.

“Our policies are for the people not to punish the people,” Tinubu said.

He congratulated Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, the Speaker and the entire National Assembly leadership for the way they conducted their affairs thus far.

He said that all the party’s elected leaders, both old and new had gone through a process.

“Election is just a step in the process, good governance is another one.

“We have gotten the trophy; the president is standing before you and the reward for hardwork is more work.

“The party has a responsibility to promote unity, stability and love among ourselves.

“And we have to fulfill your dreams and the dreams of our founding fathers; to be sure that Nigeria remains the focal point of our domestic and foreign policies,” he said.

Tinubu added that party loyalty was critical to it advancement.

,“So, we must congratulate ourselves, as democrats, those who cannot accept the results of a free and fair election do not deserve the joy of victory.

“There are governance issues and we are taking it heads on; we must oil the wheel, grease it and we are doing that.

“I have submitted the ministerial list to the Senate for screening and approval. We are in the process of establishing fully the government of the people, for the people and by the people,” Tinubu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that former Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, emerged as APC National Chairman at the meeting.