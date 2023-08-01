Our mission is safe, personalised medical aesthetics, says Dr Kolade, Cherith Clinic boss

Endoscopic surgeon, Dr. Charles Kolade, has said safe, personalised and innovative solutions that improve sexual wellness that empowers women is possible.

Dr. Kolade spoke against the background of the global medical aesthetics market witnessing remarkable growth, estimated at $13.9 billion in 2022. Also, forecasts predict it will reach $23.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.0%.

This expansion is driven by the increasing popularity of minimally invasive and non-invasive aesthetic procedures, rising demand among older people, accessibility to advanced products, and the growing interest in aesthetic treatments for women.

Back home, Nigeria’s medical aesthetics industry is also experiencing rapid growth, fuelled by shifting consumer attitudes towards wellness, beauty, and healthy aging. The country has witnessed a rise in doctors and surgeons offering effective aesthetic treatments alongside the introduction of advanced products. Despite the pandemic’s impact, Nigeria remains the second-largest market in Africa, valued at nearly £2 billion.

Experts predict that the sector will continue to expand, providing employment opportunities for Nigerians globally.

Speaking on the industry, Dr. Kolade, a pioneer in sexual wellness and endoscopy fertility who established Cherith Brooke Women’s Clinic in 2017, said with a team of in-house consultants and contracted specialists, the clinic’s mission was services to women seeking to enhance their sexual experiences and rejuvenate their intimate lives.

Dr. Kolade, an esteemed Endoscopic Surgeon, said: “Our mission is to empower women by offering innovative and safe solutions that improve their sexual wellness. We believe in providing personalised care, using advanced techniques, and ensuring our clients achieve the highest levels of satisfaction and confidence.

“So at Cherith Clinic, clients can benefit from two core services: Laser Vaginal Rejuvenation and the Orgasmic Shot. These premium offerings aim to enhance sexual pleasure and satisfaction.

“Additionally, the clinic provides cosmetic surgery services, including liposuction, to help clients achieve a more toned physique. Cherith Clinic is the first in Oyo State, with a few similar establishments in the South West region.

“As the Nigerian medical aesthetics industry continues flourishing, Cherith Clinic emerges as a trailblazer, revolutionising sexual wellness and endoscopy fertility treatments. With its cutting-edge services, personalised care, and commitment to empowering women, Cherith Clinic sets new standards within the industry.

“The clinic’s pioneering efforts and dedication to excellence make it a beacon of hope and a catalyst for the growth and development of the Nigerian medical aesthetics landscape.”