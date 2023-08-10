Our ideology is to protect southwest – Adams tells Osun OPC members

Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Aare Gani Adams

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams has urged the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) Coordinator and members in Osun state to stick to its ideology of ensuring the security of lives and property in the southwest region.

Speaking at the OPC’s annual congress in Osogbo on Thursday, Adams, who is the National Coordinator of the group, stressed the need properly induct new members on the group’s ideology to ensure proper compliance.

According to him, OPC has since inception committed to protecting Yorubaland and its heritage with a view to ensuring that Yoruba remain a force to reckon with, not only in Nigeria but across Africa and globally.

“I urge you all not to forget the ideology of OPC, our commitment is to ensure that external forces never invade or outrun the Yoruba people. This is the foundation of OPC and we must remain faithful to it.

“As genuine OPC members in Osun, you must support the new Coordinator, Yemi Aboderin with a view to ensure that the group remain committed to its ideology. He is representing me in Osun and everyone must give him support.

“We must collectively protect OPC from both internal and external acrimony, doing this amount to protecting Yorubaland. Continue to mobilised more members and instill in them our ideology”.

While stressing the need for the new Coordinator to remain loyal to the group’s ideology and doctrines, he warned members to desist from act capable of creating division in the group.

“No one is above the decision of the national leadership of this group, it is, therefore, pertinent to desist from act of betrayal and acts capable of creating disunity within the family”, he warned.