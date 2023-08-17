Our father taught us morals, values, love for others – Zino Muhamid Yasser

By Rita Okoye

The saying that ”a father is the first superhero of every child. When the child grows, the father dons many hats; a trusted friend, mentor, guide, cheerleader, and honest critic”, best describes the life of Zino Yasser Mahamid better known as Khaola.

The 45 year old journalist born and raised in the Syrian city of Idlib, in the town of Kafr Nubl in a recent interview with TMY News, noted that he was taught so much about life by his father.

He said: “I was born January 1, 1978. My father’s name is Yasser. I have 4 young brothers who work in the field of computer engineering. I was born and raised in the Syrian city of Idlib, in the town of Kafr Nubl.

I love my family very much, so our family is cohesive. Our father taught us morals, values, love for others, altruism, and helping others. My role model is my father, who worked hard and worked until we reached our success. He gave his youth and his life to us with joy until I reached the success I am in presently.”

For Khaola, education has also helped him a lot in achieving his life set goals, although raising his family on values ​​and principles played a vital role in his success.

“After obtaining a high school diploma in 1996. I moved to the city of Aleppo to study journalism, of course, after I graduated from the schools of my city, Kafranbel, the last of which was Shaish Sweed School.

However, my roots are still attached to my village despite the distance, and I still go back to my childhood home until now.

I am now working in the field of free press, and my goal is to help others, stand up for the truth, respond to the oppressor, and restore the right of the oppressed. Raising my family on values ​​and principles had the greatest role in my success.”