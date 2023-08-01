Our abductors collected N2.2 m ransom, cooked rice, cigarettes — Kidnap victims narrate

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Five workers of an electricity firm working on a Federal government power project in Ikare-Akoko in the Akoko North East council area of Ondo state, abducted by gunmen four days ago, have narrated their ordeal in the hands of their captors.

They were abducted along the Ogbagi-Ikare road in the state.

The victims include Sedu Jimoh (62) Onminyi Oloche (34), a Staff, Driver and Food Vendor.

Vanguard gathered that were released after their captors reportedly collected N2.2m as ransom after been starved for four days.

The kidnappers, also collected cooked rice, cigarettes, cartoons of Fearless drink and cooked meat before they regain their freedom.

In an interview, one of the victims, Jimoh, who is the Site Supervisor, described their abductors as heartless.

Jimoh said that they subjected them to excruciating pain.

“Our abductors resembled Fulanis and they usually pretend as if they are rearing cows whenever they hear strange voices”

“They usually tie our hands every night before we sleep. Initially, they demanded N50 million but we paid N2.2 million as ransom before they could release us.”

“They also collected cooked rice, cigarettes, cartoons of Fearless and meats.

” Two other workers are presently in the hospital because they were tortured by the kidnappers.”

Jimoh called on government and security agencies to always protect contractors handling projects.

Contacted, the state police command spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, said that the abduction was not reported by the company.

But a relation of the victims confirmed that they have been released and joined their families whole those injured have been hospitalized.