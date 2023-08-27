Otumara Protest: Reyenieju condemns act, says it’s criminal

The former member representing Warri Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives Mr. Daniel Reyenieju has condemned ongoing protest in the Otuamra Flow Station in the Warri South-West Local Government Council area of Delta State by some persons claiming to be representing the interests of the Dehele, Ugboegungun, and Ugborodocommunities in the Warri South-West over issues bordering on the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), noting that it’s a criminal act.

Reyenieju made this known yesterday in Warri, describing the protest as unnecessary, unfortunate, infantile, and irresponsible; and a deliberate attempt to undermine Nigeria’s wobbling economy, including the nascent current Federal administration of Asiwaju BolaTinubu.



According to him, the action of these individuals claiming to be from the three communities as undoubtedly a brazen act of criminality under the guise of protest over the implementation of the PIA.



The All Progressive Congress (APC) chieftain expressed utter disgust and pain over the said protest which according to him can only emanate from what he described as ‘jungle-like pattern of reasoning strewed with the theology of violence and devoid of any venal of legality, rationality and a modicum of logic.’

He lamented that even some individuals claiming leadership positions within the ruling APC at the federal level are among those organizing and leading the protest and at the same time describing themselves as supporters of the present federal government.



“Any action by any group or individuals that will affect the free-flow of the about 20,000 barrels of crude oil from the Otumara Flow Station, particularly at this critical time will amount to deliberate attempt to undermine the efforts of the Ahmed Tinubu administration to revamp Nigeria’s economy; and thus most unacceptable”.



Reyenieju called on all those involved in the protest to retrace their steps and specifically begin a process of interacting with the leadership of the Itsekiri ethnic nation so that all the varied contending views on methods of implementing the PIA within the Itsekiri biosphere can peacefully be harmonized for the overall interests of the Itsekiris as a collective.



He further described the protest as an act capable of presenting the Itsekiri ethnic nation in bad light in relation to the present federal administration. According to the former lawmaker, majority of the indigenes of the aforementioned three communities are historically law abiding and should not allow the dispositions of the few miscreants within them to superordinate over the peaceful dispositions of the majority.