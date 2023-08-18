Osun: We won’t condone war-mongers in our communities — Ife, Modakeke

By Shina Abubakar

LEADERS of Ife and Modekeke communities in Osun State, yesterday, stressed the need for alternative dispute resolution to resolve conflict between the two towns.

Addressing newsmen in Ife on behalf of the Ife community, the President of the Great Ife Movement, Mr Femi Oyeyinka, said though the community condones provocation from Modakeke indigenes, it will not stay away from exploring alternative dispute resolution rather than fan the embers of war.

Mr Oyeyinka said: “This address is not borne out of cowardice at all. To legitimate Yoruba, Ile-Ife is our ‘Jerusalem’ or ‘Isreal’. So no war can overcome it by God’s grace.

“But experience has shown us that if we engage in war now and it takes up to say 20 years, we will still end it at a roundtable discussion. The lives lost will never be regained again and life is scary. The properties lost in war can even lead to the untimely death of the owners.

“We, hereby, appeal to the war-mongers among the two communities not to feel disappointed. For accelerated progress and development at every nook and cranny of Ife land, Ife and Modakekes people need peace and justice now to reign supreme. Let us try this ADR method and see how it goes. The Almighty God will not disappoint us.”

Also speaking, the President of the Modakeke Progressive Union, Professor Peter Olawuni said: “Our lawyers, both Modakeke and Ife, met on Wednesday to discuss the approach to resolving our several conflicts without having to go to war.

“Our monarch, the Ogunsua of Modakeke was at the Ooni’s palace and acknowledged the superiority of the Ooni. How then do we usurp the Ooni’s authority? We have been living together for over 100 years and we must manage out differences, nothing can separate us now.”