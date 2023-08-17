Osun targets 20,000 residents as Adeleke launches second phase of medical outreach

Gov Adeleke

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun state government on Wednesday disclosed that it targets 20,000 residents of the state in its second phase of medical outreach programme.

Speaking at the flag off of the outreach at the General Hospital, Ilesa, Governor Ademola Adeleke said the exercise would cover surgeries such as cataracts, Pterigium, Hernia, Hydrocele, Lipoma, Keloids, and some swellings on the body.

His words; “Today, we have come again, as a government that understands the need of its people to reach out to our citizens in order to alleviate their medical challenges.

“We have again made provisions to take care of various medical cases. The Government has provided adequate medications for this exercise and shall provide reading glasses for those that may require them.

“The current outreach program will take place in six centers with two (2) from each Senatorial district. We believe this will in no small measure reduce the current economic burden our people have had to bear.

“I take this opportunity to direct the Commissioner for Health to work out a plan to make this outreach a regular feature of this administration. The Ministry should create a holistic agenda in this respect. The programme should be mainstreamed across State health institutions”.

In his remark, Chairman of Uniosun Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, Niyi Owolade reiterated the state government resolve to ensure that the medical need of the people is adequately prioritised.

Similarly, the Chairman of the medical outreach and Chief Medical Director, Uniosun Teaching Hospital, Professor Peter Olaitan said the outcome of the exercise in January prompted the need to embark on the second phase with a view to ensuring that as many as possible residents suffering from one sickness or the other get the desired care.