Osun panel warns Oluwo, Olu-Ileogbo over land dispute

By Shina Abubakar

THE Osun State Boundary Commission, yesterday, warned the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdurosheed Akanbi and his Ile-Ogbo counterpart, Oba Habeeblah Adetoyese not to cause trouble over a land dispute between the two communities.

The chairman of the Commission, Justice Moshood Adeigbe (retd), gave the warning during the panel’s sitting at the Ministry of Justice in Osogbo.

Adeigbe insisted that the panel’s ruling that the status quo be maintained is binding on both parties and must be obeyed in the interest of peace in their respective communities.

The Olu-Ileogbo and some of his subjects had petitioned the panel of inquiry on boundary matters accusing Oluwo of trespassing into land belonging to the community.

The petitioner’s counsel, Muhydeen Adeoye had during the proceeding that some persons from Iwo had, despite the panel’s order for both communities to maintain status quo, entered into the land for illegal activities.

However, the counsel to Oluwo and Iwo community, Fatima Adesina described the accusation as mere hearsay.

But Justice Adeigbe who urged Adeoye to apply for the necessary process to enforce the existing order of the panel, told the counsel to impress it on their clients to desist from causing trouble over the disputed land as the state cannot afford to be enmeshed in land crisis.