Osun Osogbo festival: Hunters deploy 700 personnel

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

As the 2023 Annual Osun Osogbo festival grand finale on Friday, Hunters under the aegis of Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Service have deployed 700 personnel for the event.

Osun Osogbo festival which kick-off few weeks ago climax with the procession of maiden calabash bearer (Arugba), the Ataoja, Osun adherents and culture enthusiasts to the ancient groove.

The group, in a statement issued by the Chairman, Ahmed Nureni on Thursday in Osogbo stated that the personnel that would be deployed had been properly briefed and assigned specific area of coverage.

He added that those to be deployed will also work will other conventional security groups to make the festival hitch free.

The statement reads partly, “700 hunters that belong to Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Service will be on duty during the grand finale of the annual Osun-Osogbo Cultural Festival.

“They have been properly briefed and they will be working with the conventional security agencies to ensure a hitch free celebrations.

“We hereby warn any group or individual planning to foment trouble during the festival to drop the idea as crimes would be prevented within the area of the celebrations and across the state by all lawful means.

“We also enjoin visitors to the state to enjoy their stay and explore the rich cultural and religious values of Osun-Osogbo festival without harboring any fear.”