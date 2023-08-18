Osun govt, APC bicker over FG’s palliative

By Shina Abubakar

THE All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Osun State government, yesterday, traded tackles over the distribution of rice given by the Federal Government as palliatives to the people.

While the APC urged Governor Ademola Adeleke not to allow the people to die of hunger, while the rice and other food items meant to cushion economic hardship rot away in storage, the state government said it is not hoarding the palliatives.

The APC, in a statement by its chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, said the party is disturbed that the state government has refused to distribute the rice delivered to it by the federal government after twelve days.

The party said: “Is Governor Adeleke waiting for the people of the state to die of hunger before he deems it fit to make the palliatives available to serve its purpose at the right time?

“All genuine stakeholders in the Osun State project should plead with Adeleke to release the rice palliative sent to the state by the Federal Government to get to the needy on time as the purpose for sending it down is not to be locked up in a hidden warehouse in the state.

“The diversion of the rice palliative by the state government as it is being touted by some concerned discerning minds in the state would have a debilitating effect on the image of the reigning state government.

“Again, if the news spreading like wildfire across the state that Adeleke is trying to play a fast one on the palliatives from Abuja by inscribing ‘Imole De Rice’ on it is anything to go by, it shall be resisted by all legal means.”

Osun govt reacts

When contacted, the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr Kolapo Alimi, said: “Governor Ademola Adeleke is a passionate and accountable governor who will never hurt or deprive the citizenry of its palliatives. The governor is concerned about the welfare of the populace, and will not fail in its delivery.

“Cushioning the effect of the subsidy is a necessity; our government will not withhold what belongs to the citizenry. The rice palliatives will be distributed as soon as the last tranche comes into the state by today or tomorrow.”