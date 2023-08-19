Osun commissioner appoints 20 aides

To pay appointees with own salary

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A Commissioner under Governor Ademola Adeleke has appointed over 20 personal assistants to work with him.

The Commissioner, Bunmi Jenyo, who serves as the head of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry will be paying the appointed aides with his salary.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Sesan Adeleke on Saturday, said the aides will work with the Commissioner directly or indirectly.

It reads; “In his magnanimity to the people of Ila Local Government (main council) and Local Government Development Area (LCDA), Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Rev. Bunmi Jenyo, has donated his monthly salary to some of his constituents, tagged as personal aides.

“The aides numbering over twenty are to work with the Honourable Commissioner either directly or indirectly in specific assignments, in the interests of growth and development of the Local Governments and Osun State as a whole.

“It is also in his giant stride to cushion the effect of economic realities in his community and put smiles on the faces of masses at the grassroots”.