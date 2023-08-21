Osun APC leader to Adeleke: Hording FG palliatives wickedness

Gov Adeleke of Osun State

…Distribution template in process – Govt

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) Osun State, Adewale Bamigbade has berated the Osun State government for allegedly hording FG palliatives meant for the residents of the state.

Bamigbade said that the Governor Ademola Adeleke-led administration is intentionally meting out hardship to her residents.

His words; “It is so unfortunate that Osun State government refuse to distribute the palliative from Federal government despite lamentation from every quarters.

“The inaction of Osun government has justified the claim of our party that this current administration is not sensitive to the plight of the but only interested in playing politics with the lives of those that elected them into office.

“The state received 2,400 bags of rice as palliative over three weeks ago and refuse to distribute same to the residents. The government also received N17 billion as July allocation with additional N3billion as palliative but refuse to disclose it to the residents, yet they will claim they are running an open government.

“Other states are done with the distribution yet, Osun is giving and distributing excuse here and there. This is wickedness and aimed at punishing the residents by playing mere politics”.

Reacting, the State Government in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, stated that the state is waiting for the second batch of the food item before distributing it, adding that it is working on a template to ensure all segment of the state benefitted.

“The Government wants to ensure full delivery before launching out on the distribution. We assure the public of transparency and accountability in the sharing of the foodstuffs to the citizenry”, the statement reads partly.