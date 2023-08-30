Osanebi hails Ebie, Igbuya over appointment as NDDC Chair, Delta Rep

…Hails Ibori for playing fatherly role

Deputy Governorship Candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in the March 18 gubernatorial polls in Delta, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi has congratulated Chiedu Ebie Esq. and Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya over their appointment into the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, as Chairman and state representative.

Osanebi in a congratulatory message signed by his Principal Secretary, Idi Presley and made available to newsmen this morning in Asaba, said the news of Ebie and Igbuya’s appointment which was announced yesterday by Special Adviser to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, has given further credence to the fact that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will always prioritise competence in choosing those he will work with.

While charging Ebie and Igbuya to use their office for the good of the region, Osanebi hailed Delta former governor, Chief James Onanefe Ibori for his fatherly role in ensuring PBAT considered these two very fine gentlemen from Delta who are both proven administrators.

In a similar development, Osanebi has also lauded PBAT over the reappointment of Dr. Samuel Ogbuku as NDDC Managing Director, stating that the reappointment didn’t come to him as a surprise especially as Dr. Ogbuku showed excellent pedigree in the few months he presided over the commission before his reappointment.

According to Osanebi, Ogbuku ushered in an era of unprecedented calmness to the hitherto chaotic commission, which has now enabled management to focus solely on delivering the core mandate of the commission, which is to address issues bedeviling the Niger Delta.

Osanebi in closing, congratulated other members appointed into the board by Mr. President, urging them to hit the ground running and also work in synergy with the Chairman and Managing Director, to ensure Niger Deltans experience the direct impact of the commission.