Ortom condems murder of retired Benue Customary Appeal Court President

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The immediate past Governor of Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom has expressed deep sadness over the murder of the former President of the Benue State Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Margaret Igbetar in Makurdi.

The decomposing body of Justice Igbeta was Thursday, discovered in a poll of blood at her private residence located at No. 1, Wantor Kwange Street, Opposite College of Medicine, Benue State University, BSU, in Makurdi.

Lamenting the death of the jurist, Chief Ortom in a statement issued weekend by his media aide, Terver Akase, described her assassination as “barbaric, condemnable and unacceptable,” saying “those behind the act have killed a mother of the state who made huge sacrifices and contributions to its development.”

The former Governor noted that “it is disheartening that a woman who spent her prime serving the state and retired to private life would be murdered in cold blood.”

Chief Ortom who expressed the hope that security agencies would apprehend the assassins, and make them face the law prayed for the repose of the soul of the late jurist and consoled her entire family, urging them to take solace in the fact that their mother lived a life of excellence in service to God and humanity.

Meanwhile, the Benue State Police Command in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene disclosed that a suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder.

The Command in the statement, weekend, noted that the suspect was arrested after the lifeless body of the victims was discovered at her residence.

According to the Police, “the search conducted within her house at Wantor Kwange Street, Gboko road, Makurdi led to the discovery of her dead body in a pool of blood inside her kitchen. It was also observed that she had deep cuts on her back.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of one Aondohemba Joseph and recovery of exhibits for detailed investigation.”

The Command vowed to apprehend the masterminds of the murder and bring them to Justice.