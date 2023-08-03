Oronsaye to deliver keynote address as Obaseki launches training academy

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY — FORMER Head of Service of the Federation, Stephen Oronsaye, is set to deliver the keynote address as Governor Godiwn Obaseki of Edo State would next week commission the John Odigie-Oyegun Public Service Academy, JOOPSA, instituted to train civil and public servants for efficient service delivery and skills acquisition.

Speaking at an interactive session with journalists after a facility tour of the complex housing the academy, its Director-General, Precious Ajoonu, said no fewer than 5,000 public and civil servants had been trained in the facility and it was set to hit a target of 10,000 by the end of the year.

She said JOOPSA was established by the Edo State government “with a strategic intent to foster accelerated human capital development within the state public service. This centre is thoughtfully designed and equipped with modern facilities and equipment to enhance the learning experience.”

Ajoonu said the academy would be instrumental to driving positive change, adding: “His excellency famously says that the civil and public service is the engine of government and government runs society.”