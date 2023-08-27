Orlu zone endorses Uzodimma for 2nd term, lauds his achievements so far

In yet another endorsement bagged for the numerous achievements of the Shared Prosperity administration, Senator Hope Uzodimma has been endorsed for the second term bid by the Orlu Zone.

During the just concluded Orlu Zone summit which was well represented by illustrious sons and daughters from the zone and across party borders, applauded Governor Uzodimma for the numerous achievements in the state and across the South-East region.

In his reaction, Governor Uzodimma commended his people for their wonderful show of love, acceptability, and support.

The Governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to justify the trust reposed on him.

He disclosed that his campaign is based on Imo people seeing what he has done which will further prove what he will yet do for the betterment of Ndi Imo.

According to the Governor, “Don’t give up, hope is coming. We will continue to bring Prosperity and empower our people”.

He also reassured his commitment to upholding and implementing the charter of equity for the interest of all in the state to ensure power goes around the zones.

Amongst other highlights of the event, the traditional rulers representing all the autonomous communities in Orlu Zone came out openly declaring their support and blessings to the Governor.

In conclusion, the support and recognition of the Governor’s achievements are certainly positive indicators for the continuation of his administration.