Oral health is key to overall well-being, says Dr Akinbami

“I believe that oral health education is a key to overall well-being. When people understand the importance of their oral health, they can lead healthier lives.”

Those were the words of Dr. Abraham Akinbami, the face behind the thriving Toothmine Dental Clinic in Lagos, Nigeria. A dedicated dentist, educator, and influencer, Dr. Akinbami is on a mission to not only enhance smiles but to revolutionize the way we think about oral health.

Dr. Akinbami’s journey began in the bustling city of Ibadan, where he was born on July 1, 1992. Graduating from The International School, University of Ibadan, in 2008, he later pursued his studies at the University of Ibadan, eventually specializing in Dental Surgery at the College of Medicine, UCH.

Dr. Akinbami’s passion for oral health led him to embark on a training journey, traveling to Beirut, Lebanon, in 2022 for a dental training with Dental Creations. Armed with a wealth of knowledge and expertise, he returned to Nigeria to establish Toothmine Dental Clinic in May 2023, making smiles brighter and healthier across the nation.

Beyond the dental chair, Dr. Akinbami is an educator at heart. Through The African Dentist platforms on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok, he has reached nearly 100,000 individuals, spreading awareness about oral health and empowering people to take control of their smiles.

Dr. Akinbami’s commitment to education doesn’t stop with social media. He authored two books: “The Fastest Way to Learn About Your Oral Health” and “The Perfect 32.” These comprehensive guides offer practical advice and insights for maintaining healthy smiles. His efforts reached new heights when “The Fastest Way to Learn About Your Oral Health” was introduced into the Ondo State secondary school curriculum from 2022 to 2024.

Dr. Akinbami is no stranger to challenges. From financial hurdles to academic setbacks, he has faced adversity with resilience and determination. “Failures are stepping stones to success,” he asserts. “I’ve learned that setbacks are opportunities to learn, grow, and come back stronger.”

Dr. Akinbami’s ambitions extend far beyond the present. With Toothmine Dental Clinic as his foundation, he envisions transforming it into a household name not only in Lagos but throughout Nigeria. He advocates aspiring professionals in his field to invest early in skill development, business acumen, and continual learning.

“Readers are leaders,” he emphasizes, encapsulating his belief in personal growth and development.

Dr. Abraham Akinbami’s journey is a testament to the power of passion, education, and community engagement. As he continues to nurture smiles and minds alike, he leaves us with a simple yet impactful philosophy: “Everything I desire has been made available; I just need to work hard to achieve my desires.”

For those inspired by his story, Dr. Akinbami has one message: “Your journey starts with a single step. Take it.”