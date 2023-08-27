Opu- Nembe crisis: Protesters kick against Diri’s visit

Scores of protesters on Saturday protested against the visit of Governor Douye Diri to Opu-Nembe community, Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The community had been engulfed in crisis prompting the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egebtokun to deploy Police operatives to the community to restore normalcy.

The protesters who had converged at the Bridge leading to the community had placards which reads: “Development is What we need, we don’t need curfew”, “IGP, please we are comfortable with SWAT Team, Retain them here”, “Douye Diri, Please Leave Us Alone to enjoy our peace”, “Douye Diri Leave Opu- Nembe Alone”.

Things however turned sour when the governor got to the Town Hall and met another set of aggrieved women with placards calling on him to hands off from the Opu- Nembe crisis.



Diri and the Service Commanders including the Commissioner of Police, Alausa Tolani were left stunned as the women chanted solidarity songs and insisted that he won’t be allowed to address them.

A former women President of the community, Seifekuma Clinton Etubo said the people are angry with Diri for abandoning the community during the crisis by taking sides.

According to her, Diri’s intervention is no longer needed as the Inspector- General of Police; Kayode Egbetokun has come to the aid of the people by deploying a team of Police operatives that have rescued the people from the reign of terror.

“We the women are angry and you can hear the anger of the women. Since Senator Douye Diri became governor he has never for once set foot in this community. As the Chief Security Officer he has taken a side which is not right. As a governor and father he kept quiet when some youths were intimidating people and this community had no peace. Now that we cried to the Federal Government and it sent the IGP to come and rescue us, it is now that he came with his convoy. We ask to come and do what exactly? We plead with the IGP to sustain the peace by ensuring that the Police team remains in the community to ensure we do not go back to the dark period. “

Also speaking, Mr Orusakwe Aseimiegha said the reaction of the people is a clear signal that Diri has been rejected by the people.

“What just happened today is a clear signal that the people of Opu- Nembe have shown that they cannot be intimidated. They have told the governor that he is part of the crisis and he is not wanted in the community. He has been rejected”.